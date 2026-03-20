iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Ehrlich Financial Group’s 8th Largest Position

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 363.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 4.1%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

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