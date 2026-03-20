iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Ehrlich Financial Group’s 8th Largest Position

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 363.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council is building shared infrastructure to support a tokenized gold market (~$5B potential), which could expand institutional access and long-term investor demand for gold-backed products like IAU. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure to support $5 billion tokenized gold market
- Positive Sentiment: An institutional buyer (Advisory Services Network LLC) disclosed a meaningful purchase of IAU shares, signaling direct investor interest in the ETF. Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 35,018 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU
- Positive Sentiment: Strong retail/credit demand in India (gold loans and private holdings) remains a structural support for physical gold demand, which can underpin ETFs over time. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans are thriving in India — and attracting global investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/near-term forecasts are mixed: some analysts point to critical support zones that will define whether gold rebounds or slides further — this leaves IAU sensitive to short-term price action and trader flows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Near-Term Support Defines Next Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Intermittent technical recoveries were noted in early sessions, but they remain fragile against macro data and Fed guidance; this keeps IAU volatile but not decisively bullish or bearish until macro signals clarify. Gold Rises on Likely Technical Recovery
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread selloff headlines: hotter inflation data and weaker odds of Fed rate cuts have been the dominant driver pushing gold lower, which directly pressures IAU. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns, Dimmed Fed Rate-Cut Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. inflation measures (PPI, hot CPI signals) and stronger regional Fed surveys earlier in the week have sapped safe?haven demand for gold, accelerating the pullback. Hot U.S. inflation report sinks gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Technical breakdowns — gold trading below the 50?day moving average and testing near-term supports — raise the risk of further near-term outflows from gold funds and ETFs like IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Momentum Pushes Below 50-Day Average
- Negative Sentiment: Precious?metals miners and related equities are already slipping as metal prices retreat, which can amplify ETF outflows if sentiment deteriorates further. FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide as gold and silver prices retreat
iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 4.1%
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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