GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day moving average is $247.16. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $187.00 and a one year high of $325.71.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on EPS and revenue; bookings strength — Accenture reported $2.93 EPS and $18.04B revenue, both above consensus, and cited record bookings and rising AI adoption that support near-term demand. BusinessWire: Q2 Results

Q2 beat on EPS and revenue; bookings strength — Accenture reported $2.93 EPS and $18.04B revenue, both above consensus, and cited record bookings and rising AI adoption that support near-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI/cloud partnerships bolster positioning — Recent collaborations with Microsoft, Databricks and cloud partners deepen Accenture’s go-to-market for enterprise AI, supporting revenue mix and long-term growth opportunities. Seeking Alpha: Microsoft Partnership

Strategic AI/cloud partnerships bolster positioning — Recent collaborations with Microsoft, Databricks and cloud partners deepen Accenture’s go-to-market for enterprise AI, supporting revenue mix and long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Services resilience, cash returns and yield appeal — Commentary and analysis highlight resilient margins, strong managed-services performance, record bookings and ongoing capital returns (dividend/buybacks) that support shareholder value. Seeking Alpha: Strength Despite Sell-Off

Services resilience, cash returns and yield appeal — Commentary and analysis highlight resilient margins, strong managed-services performance, record bookings and ongoing capital returns (dividend/buybacks) that support shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary on AI workforce impacts — CEO remarks suggesting entry-level roles may not be the most affected by AI add nuance to the narrative about disruption and rehiring/reshaping labor, but are not immediate revenue drivers. Investopedia: CEO Comments

Management commentary on AI workforce impacts — CEO remarks suggesting entry-level roles may not be the most affected by AI add nuance to the narrative about disruption and rehiring/reshaping labor, but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller partnership news and institutional buying — Deals such as the RELEX/Lowe’s collaboration mention Accenture involvement and filings show some funds adding positions; helpful background but limited immediate impact. PR Newswire: RELEX/Lowe’s

Smaller partnership news and institutional buying — Deals such as the RELEX/Lowe’s collaboration mention Accenture involvement and filings show some funds adding positions; helpful background but limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Revenue/outlook disappointed some investors — Management forecasted upcoming quarterly revenue below Street estimates and gave a cautious tone on large IT transformation spend, which pressured sentiment after the beat. Reuters: Revenue Forecast

Revenue/outlook disappointed some investors — Management forecasted upcoming quarterly revenue below Street estimates and gave a cautious tone on large IT transformation spend, which pressured sentiment after the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and macro concerns — Firms including TD Cowen and others trimmed price targets or lowered expectations; broader economic and AI-disruption worries have driven a deep YTD share decline that raises valuation concerns. MSN/TD Cowen: PT Cut

Analyst cuts and macro concerns — Firms including TD Cowen and others trimmed price targets or lowered expectations; broader economic and AI-disruption worries have driven a deep YTD share decline that raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment drag from wider sell-off and AI fear narrative — Coverage notes ACN has fallen sharply this year amid fears of AI disruption, which amplifies reactions to any cautious guidance. Barron’s: Context on Decline

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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