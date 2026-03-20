Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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