Columbus McKinnon Touts Kito Crosby Integration, $70M Synergies, and Aggressive Deleveraging Plan

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) executives outlined the company’s strategy, integration priorities, and near-term market backdrop during a recent investor event, with a focus on the recently closed Kito Crosby acquisition and the company’s plans to expand margins and generate free cash flow to reduce leverage.

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Business overview and portfolio focus

Chief Financial Officer Greg Rustowicz described Columbus McKinnon as a global provider of “intelligent motion solutions” for material handling, focused on lifting, moving, and positioning materials to improve customer safety, efficiency, and uptime. He said the company serves diversified end markets, emphasizing areas with “secular tailwinds.”

Lifting hardware (including chains, shackles, blocks, sheaves, and technology solutions such as cameras used in lifting)

(including chains, shackles, blocks, sheaves, and technology solutions such as cameras used in lifting) Hoists and cranes (which he said accounts for just over one-third of revenue)

(which he said accounts for just over one-third of revenue) Precision conveyance (high-precision conveyance systems connecting robots and workspaces)

(high-precision conveyance systems connecting robots and workspaces) Automation (intelligent drives and controls)

(intelligent drives and controls) Linear motion (actuators for precision movement and positioning)

Kito Crosby acquisition: scale, mix, and rationale

Rustowicz highlighted five product platforms that the company positions within what he called a $35 billion material handling solutions industry:

Rustowicz said Columbus McKinnon recently completed the acquisition of Kito Crosby in a $2.7 billion transaction, a deal he said “materially changes the financial profile” of the company. He said the combined business is expected to more than double revenue from about $1 billion to over $2 billion and provide “top-tier financial margins” with EBITDA margins in the low-20% range.

In Q&A, Rustowicz provided background on how the deal came together, saying Columbus McKinnon first heard of a potential Kito Crosby sale in August 2024 and that a formal process began after the U.S. presidential election in November when KKR launched a sale process. He said Columbus McKinnon viewed scale as a missing element in its valuation profile and pursued diligence after an initial review of Kito Crosby’s business and financials.

Rustowicz said the transaction was completed at 10x EBITDA on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis, or 8x on a “synergized” basis, and was financed with a combination of debt and an $800 million PIPE.

Executives also discussed the strategic mix benefits, including geographic and end-market diversification. Rustowicz said Kito Crosby has a higher revenue mix in Asia-Pacific, while Columbus McKinnon has a higher mix in Europe, creating cross-selling opportunities. He also said the legacy Crosby business had historically been more exposed to oil and gas but has diversified since the early 2010s to a broader end-market exposure he described as similar to Columbus McKinnon’s. He characterized Kito Crosby’s lifting, securement, and hardware offering as “less cyclical” due to replacement and safety-inspection-driven demand, with low average selling prices and recurring elements.

Integration progress and synergy targets

Rustowicz said the company formed and staffed an integration management office (IMO) in October, with employees from both organizations. He described site visits to Europe, Japan, and the U.S., calling Kito’s Japan campus a “world-class facility” that is highly automated. He said early integration progress has been positive, citing cultural alignment and similarities in organizational structure, with both companies organized by geographic regions.

On cost synergies, Rustowicz and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Kristy Moser reiterated a target of $70 million of net cost synergies over three years, described as $80 million gross offset by $10 million of ongoing dis-synergies tied to public-company requirements such as SOX compliance and cybersecurity standards.

Rustowicz said the company expects to deliver:

20% of synergies in year one (and said there is a “really good possibility” of over-delivering)

of synergies in year one (and said there is a “really good possibility” of over-delivering) 60% in year two

in year two 100% by year three

He said some savings can be achieved at little cost, citing early “wins” in freight procurement by leveraging combined scale, while other initiatives such as leadership and workforce actions include severance. He also said footprint consolidation could be more expensive and more “back-end loaded” due to lease impairments, severance, asset write-offs, and relocation costs.

Deleveraging priorities and capital structure flexibility

Executives emphasized deleveraging as the top capital priority. Rustowicz said all free cash flow, aside from the current dividend level (about $8 million annually), will go toward paying down debt.

Moser said the company’s debt financing mix includes a Term Loan B and senior secured notes, and that the company leaned more toward the Term Loan B to take advantage of prepayment flexibility. She also discussed the role of an accounts receivable (AR) securitization facility in enabling frequent paydown, describing the intent to reduce debt “every month, every day.”

Moser noted a forced divestiture was required for antitrust approval and said proceeds were applied to the Term Loan B within a day of closing. Rustowicz added that after applying divestiture proceeds, the company is starting at about 5x net leverage and expects it to decline. He also stated the company expects its net leverage ratio to fall below 4x by the end of fiscal 2028.

Market conditions, tariffs, and reshoring themes

On the operating environment, Rustowicz said U.S. revenue and order growth discussed in the prior quarter has continued. He described Europe as weak, particularly in the project business, and said geopolitical uncertainty had increased following the war in Iran, including higher energy prices and disrupted activity affecting shipments. He said Columbus McKinnon sells roughly $50 million annualized into the Middle East—primarily explosion-protected hoists—but indicated the flow of goods has been “paralyzed” in recent weeks, while noting the region represents no more than about 2.5% of revenue.

Executives also addressed costs and pricing, saying they are monitoring inflation and have a history of reacting quickly, describing industry pricing as “rational” and “sticky,” while noting the company would move quickly if needed.

On tariffs, Rustowicz said the company had been offsetting a $10 million tariff impact imposed in February that he said would not repeat, and discussed expectations that certain tariff developments could be helpful. He also noted that tariffs agreed with individual countries—citing Japan and the EU at 15%—would continue.

Looking longer term, Rustowicz said reshoring, labor scarcity, and increased automation demand could be meaningful tailwinds across platforms. He cited data suggesting manufacturing investment estimates ranging from about $1.2 trillion in active tracker projects to about $1.7 trillion in announced reshoring projects, while cautioning that much of it remains in the “announced” stage. Moser added that as companies adopt AI, demand should increase for solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds, which she said aligns with Columbus McKinnon’s role in precise material movement and interaction with robotics and intelligent systems.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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