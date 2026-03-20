Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Golar LNG, Almonty Industries, and Viking are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is maritime transport and related services — for example container carriers, dry-bulk and tanker operators, port and terminal operators, and shipyards. These equities are typically cyclical and highly sensitive to global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs, fleet supply (newbuild orderbooks), and geopolitical or regulatory developments, so investors focus on utilization, charter rates, debt levels, and vessel age when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

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