Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 153,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,880 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,752,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,604,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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