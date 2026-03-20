Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $360.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $382.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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