Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.