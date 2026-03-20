iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF $CMDY is Horizons Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 3.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 1.60% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 267,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

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