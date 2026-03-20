Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 50,442 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 212,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 915,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $24.78 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.