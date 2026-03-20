Plains All American Pipeline Lp $PAA is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 6.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. Plains All American Pipeline Lp has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 100.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

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