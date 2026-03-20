Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stock Position Raised by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $37,386.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,522. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $191.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $205.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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