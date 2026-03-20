Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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