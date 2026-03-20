FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 7.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FTAI Aviation worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $240.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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