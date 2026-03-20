Henson Edgewater Management LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Williams Companies makes up about 0.4% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,383,000 after buying an additional 158,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,056,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,632,000 after acquiring an additional 903,457 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,377,154.28. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,369 shares of company stock worth $3,769,012. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

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Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WMB opened at $74.08 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.13%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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