Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,245 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.5% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,157.10. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,553,319 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $200.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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