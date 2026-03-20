Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

CLDT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.33 million, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

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Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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