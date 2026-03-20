Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Eric Venker Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $5,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,647,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,699.04. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $4,384,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Venker sold 75,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,689,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.17. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

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About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Further Reading

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