Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Eric Venker Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $5,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,647,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,699.04. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00.
- On Monday, January 12th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $4,384,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Venker sold 75,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,689,750.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
ROIV stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.17. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
Further Reading
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