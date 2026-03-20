Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Upgraded at Clear Str

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clear Str to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVMN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Evommune in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evommune to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evommune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Evommune in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evommune from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evommune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

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Evommune Price Performance

Evommune stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Evommune has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $839.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).

Institutional Trading of Evommune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000.

Evommune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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