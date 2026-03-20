Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 9.9% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1487 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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