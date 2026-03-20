Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 223,177 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 915.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 223,177 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 3.1%

Netflix stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Huber Research raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Company Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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