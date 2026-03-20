Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 24,493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Porfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 988.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

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