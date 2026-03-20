Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 24,493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Porfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 988.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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