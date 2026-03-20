Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,145 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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