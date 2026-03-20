Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $111.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

NYSE:ALSN opened at $112.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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