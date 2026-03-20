Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,142,000. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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