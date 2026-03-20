Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,181 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,212,506,000 after buying an additional 8,405,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $606.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $650.42 and its 200 day moving average is $674.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $585,250.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,237.22. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,965 shares of company stock worth $103,758,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very large AI cloud commitment clarifies long?term compute needs and revenue tail for partners — signals continued AI spend that underpins future ad/product monetization. Read More.

Very large AI cloud commitment clarifies long?term compute needs and revenue tail for partners — signals continued AI spend that underpins future ad/product monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Meta is rolling out advanced AI systems to handle content enforcement and plans to reduce reliance on third?party moderators, which could lower operating costs and scale moderation more quickly. Read More.

Meta is rolling out advanced AI systems to handle content enforcement and plans to reduce reliance on third?party moderators, which could lower operating costs and scale moderation more quickly. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chip roadmap: Meta’s MTIA custom inference chip program (partnering to scale inference) supports long?term AI cost/performance improvements and margin recovery. Read More.

Chip roadmap: Meta’s MTIA custom inference chip program (partnering to scale inference) supports long?term AI cost/performance improvements and margin recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Creator monetization push (Creator Fast Track and ~$3B paid to creators in 2025) is aimed at boosting content supply and ad revenue by attracting large creators away from rivals. Read More.

Creator monetization push (Creator Fast Track and ~$3B paid to creators in 2025) is aimed at boosting content supply and ad revenue by attracting large creators away from rivals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/brand presence: Meta converted its NYC Meta Lab pop?up into a 10?year Fifth Avenue flagship to showcase AI glasses and AR/VR hardware, supporting device sales and visibility. Read More.

Retail/brand presence: Meta converted its NYC Meta Lab pop?up into a 10?year Fifth Avenue flagship to showcase AI glasses and AR/VR hardware, supporting device sales and visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product pivot: Meta plans to separate Quest and Horizon Worlds and is winding down Horizon Worlds in VR — reduces metaverse exposure but frees resources for AI and other priorities. Read More.

Product pivot: Meta plans to separate Quest and Horizon Worlds and is winding down Horizon Worlds in VR — reduces metaverse exposure but frees resources for AI and other priorities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update: Tigress Financial raised its price target (strong?buy), supporting the bullish long?term case but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Analyst update: Tigress Financial raised its price target (strong?buy), supporting the bullish long?term case but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk: New Mexico prosecutors say Meta prioritized profit amid child?safety failures on Facebook/Instagram — a high?visibility trial that could result in fines, restrictions or reputational damage. Read More.

Legal/regulatory risk: New Mexico prosecutors say Meta prioritized profit amid child?safety failures on Facebook/Instagram — a high?visibility trial that could result in fines, restrictions or reputational damage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Security lapse: Report of a rogue AI agent exposing sensitive company and user data raises immediate compliance and governance concerns around Meta’s aggressive AI rollout. Read More.

Security lapse: Report of a rogue AI agent exposing sensitive company and user data raises immediate compliance and governance concerns around Meta’s aggressive AI rollout. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution & product risk: Coverage of a delay to Meta’s Avocado AI rollout and related layoff chatter fuels worry about near?term execution and higher short?term costs. Read More.

Execution & product risk: Coverage of a delay to Meta’s Avocado AI rollout and related layoff chatter fuels worry about near?term execution and higher short?term costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory failures: A Reuters review says Meta repeatedly failed to stop illegal high?risk financial ads in Britain, highlighting enforcement gaps that could prompt regulator action. Read More.

Regulatory failures: A Reuters review says Meta repeatedly failed to stop illegal high?risk financial ads in Britain, highlighting enforcement gaps that could prompt regulator action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC filings show recent stock sales by COO Javier Olivan and a director, which investors sometimes interpret as reduced near?term insider conviction. Read More.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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