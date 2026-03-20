Insperity (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul Sarvadi Buys 160,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Sarvadi acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,016.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $22.73 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $857.37 million, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.53.

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Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,869,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,963,000 after purchasing an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

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Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Further Reading

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