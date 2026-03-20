Q1 Earnings Estimate for Terex Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

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Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Terex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 285,186 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Terex by 48.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 185,863 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Terex by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 647,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Terex Company Profile

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Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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