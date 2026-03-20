New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 93.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 1.0%

ABBV opened at $206.32 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

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AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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