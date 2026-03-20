ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Ara Mahdessian Sells 2,288 Shares of Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $159,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $69.86. This trade represents a 99.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of -0.72.

Key ServiceTitan News

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: ServiceTitan reported a beat on both EPS ($0.27 vs. $0.18 est.) and revenue ($253.99M vs. $245.47M), with revenue up ~21% year-over-year — a near-term fundamental positive supporting the stock. MarketBeat TTAN

Q4 results: ServiceTitan reported a beat on both EPS ($0.27 vs. $0.18 est.) and revenue ($253.99M vs. $245.47M), with revenue up ~21% year-over-year — a near-term fundamental positive supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish view: Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN attractive for long-term investors. Seeking Alpha

Analyst bullish view: Seeking Alpha reiterated a “Buy,” arguing margin improvements and a lower valuation after the pullback make TTAN attractive for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / volatility review: Coverage notes the recent pullback reduces forward multiples, but also highlights near?term growth uncertainty — a mixed read for value vs. growth investors. Yahoo Finance Valuation

Valuation / volatility review: Coverage notes the recent pullback reduces forward multiples, but also highlights near?term growth uncertainty — a mixed read for value vs. growth investors. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts: Truist trimmed its price target after Q4, and several firms have narrowed targets or lowered objectives (notably Goldman cut sharply), which can cap near-term upside. Truist / Yahoo

Price-target cuts: Truist trimmed its price target after Q4, and several firms have narrowed targets or lowered objectives (notably Goldman cut sharply), which can cap near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO: David Sherry sold 17,778 shares (~$1.24M at ~$69.86), trimming his stake; large officer sales often weigh on sentiment. CFO Form 4

Insider selling — CFO: David Sherry sold 17,778 shares (~$1.24M at ~$69.86), trimming his stake; large officer sales often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CAO: Michele O’Connor sold 5,154 shares (~$360k at ~$69.86), a ~5.75% reduction in her holding. CAO Form 4

Insider selling — CAO: Michele O’Connor sold 5,154 shares (~$360k at ~$69.86), a ~5.75% reduction in her holding. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO & President: Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan sold several thousand shares each and now show token direct holdings, a conspicuous reduction that may amplify investor concern. CEO Form 4 President Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTAN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceTitan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.