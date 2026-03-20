CF Industries (NYSE:CF) VP Erik Mayer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Erik Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $790,659.29. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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