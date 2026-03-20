Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Adam Geller Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 1,485 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $232,536.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,643.37. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $151.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.77 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.56 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

More Zscaler News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler has an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer?term demand for the shares. Read More.

Zscaler has an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which supports longer?term demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and product expansion — Zscaler and Bharti Airtel launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in APAC, and Zscaler expanded global data?sovereignty controls on its Zero Trust Exchange, both of which can help win regulated customers and broaden the addressable market. Read More. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and product expansion — Zscaler and Bharti Airtel launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in APAC, and Zscaler expanded global data?sovereignty controls on its Zero Trust Exchange, both of which can help win regulated customers and broaden the addressable market. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains significant and some funds have been adding positions historically; this can stabilize shares even amid short?term flows (institutional detail summarized in recent filings). No single institutional event appears to be driving today’s move.

Institutional ownership remains significant and some funds have been adding positions historically; this can stabilize shares even amid short?term flows (institutional detail summarized in recent filings). No single institutional event appears to be driving today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put?option activity — roughly 47,656 puts traded (~74% above average), signaling elevated bearish positioning and potential for amplified downside volatility. Read More.

Unusually heavy put?option activity — roughly 47,656 puts traded (~74% above average), signaling elevated bearish positioning and potential for amplified downside volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales by senior executives (CEO, CFO, EVP and other insiders sold shares mid?March). Multiple Form 4 filings show meaningful collective reductions, which investors often interpret as a near?term negative signal. Read More.

Cluster of insider sales by senior executives (CEO, CFO, EVP and other insiders sold shares mid?March). Multiple Form 4 filings show meaningful collective reductions, which investors often interpret as a near?term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target trims and competitive pressure — Oppenheimer recently lowered its price target, and industry comparisons (e.g., CrowdStrike) highlight faster ARR/margin momentum elsewhere and margin pressure from Zscaler’s newer AI offerings. Those views weigh on near?term valuation. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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