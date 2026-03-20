Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $462.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.01 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lands’ End’s conference call:

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Returned to growth: Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year.

Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year. WHP joint venture and $300M cash: Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with 0 term loan debt and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization.

Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization. Customer and product momentum: New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing.

New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing. Cost and tariff pressures: IEEPA tariff headwinds trimmed reported gross margin (~30 bps in Q4) and SG&A rose ~90 bps of revenue due to increased marketing and incentive accruals, reflecting a deliberate short?term prioritization of growth but ongoing margin/cost risks.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 200,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.31. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Lands’ End News Summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Lands’ End this week:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 83.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE

Lands’ End Company Profile

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Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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