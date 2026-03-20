Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $462.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.01 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Lands’ End’s conference call:
- Returned to growth: Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year.
- WHP joint venture and $300M cash: Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with 0 term loan debt and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization.
- Customer and product momentum: New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing.
- Cost and tariff pressures: IEEPA tariff headwinds trimmed reported gross margin (~30 bps in Q4) and SG&A rose ~90 bps of revenue due to increased marketing and incentive accruals, reflecting a deliberate short?term prioritization of growth but ongoing margin/cost risks.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 200,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.31. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Lands’ End News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: WHP Global JV announced: WHP will pay $300M for a 50% controlling stake in Lands’ End intellectual property, proceeds intended to fully repay the term loan and lower interest expense — a major de?risking and capital?structure improvement that could unlock shareholder value; WHP also launched a conditional tender offer of up to $100M at $45/share. Lands’ End Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement: Q4 net revenue rose ~4.7% to $462.4M, GMV grew mid?single digits, adjusted EBITDA increased to $47.4M (10.3% of sales) and adjusted EPS rose year?over?year — suggesting the core eCommerce and Outfitters channels are stabilizing. Quiver Quant: Lands’ End Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/opinion support: Seeking Alpha and other commentators view the Q4 print and the WHP JV as positive catalysts that could drive multi?year upside if licensing ramps as expected. Seeking Alpha: Lands’ End: A Return To Growth In Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: No near?term guidance — Lands’ End is withholding guidance until the WHP transaction closes and plans an “enhanced” June call with a multi?year framework; that reduces immediate visibility but could provide a clearer post?deal outlook. Lands’ End Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is increasing digital marketing and customer acquisition spend (S&A rose), which supports growth but pressures near?term margins; management emphasizes licensing expansion while keeping DTC operations intact. Yahoo Finance: Lands’ End Q4 2025 Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Missed Street expectations: Q4 EPS was $0.76 (vs. $0.77 estimate) and revenue missed consensus (~$462.37M vs. ~$471M). GAAP net income declined year?over?year (Q4 net income $12.3M vs. $18.5M prior). MarketBeat: Lands’ End Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff and transition headwinds: Unmitigated IEEPA tariffs materially reduced gross margin (Q4 tariff hit ~$7.6M; FY ~$13M), and Licensing & Retail revenue fell significantly year?over?year — execution and macro risks remain until the JV monetizes IP as planned. Investing.com: Lands’ End misses Q4 estimates
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 83.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.
Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.