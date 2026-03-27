Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Holdings Raised by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 450.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 76.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $647,964,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 24.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $401.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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