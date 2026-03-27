Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY Stock Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Byline Bancorp worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 34.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $31.22 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $117.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Byline Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

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