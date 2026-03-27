Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 308,626 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 308,626 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.18% of DHT worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 101.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 190.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.96 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 42.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.19%.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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