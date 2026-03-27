United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $125.06 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 36.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium? and magnesium?based products.

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