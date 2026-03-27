Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 17th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

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Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 25.86%.The business had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter.

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Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

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