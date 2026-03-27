Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.79 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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