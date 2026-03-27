Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 423.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.93.

McKesson Trading Down 1.7%

MCK opened at $864.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $907.21 and a 200 day moving average of $837.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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