Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 365.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $974,956.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,912.01. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

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