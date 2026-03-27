Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,064 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.33. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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