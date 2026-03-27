Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.86.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.77. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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