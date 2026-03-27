Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after buying an additional 167,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,797,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,779,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,901,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,711,000 after acquiring an additional 373,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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