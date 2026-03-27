World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WKC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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World Kinect Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WKC opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in World Kinect by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in World Kinect by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in World Kinect by 6.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,740,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 64.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 407,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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