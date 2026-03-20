CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $439.29 million for the quarter. CTT Correios de Portugal had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

CTT Correios de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of CTT Correios de Portugal stock remained flat at $15.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. CTT Correios de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

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CTT Correios de Portugal Company Profile

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CTT – Correios de Portugal, SA is the national postal operator of Portugal, providing a comprehensive range of mail, parcel and logistics services. Headquartered in Lisbon, the company traces its origins to the Royal House of Manuel I in 1520, making it one of the oldest postal institutions in Europe. In its modern form as a publicly traded Sociedade Anónima, CTT has expanded beyond traditional mail delivery to embrace express courier, freight and supply-chain solutions.

In addition to its core postal operations, CTT offers financial and insurance services through its Banco CTT subsidiary.

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