Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $191.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.02 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Movado Group’s conference call:

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Returned to growth in fiscal 2026 with revenue up 2.7% to $671.3M and adjusted operating income up 28.7% to $34.8M , while Q4 sales rose 5.6% to $191.6M .

Returned to growth in fiscal 2026 with and adjusted operating income up 28.7% to , while Q4 sales rose 5.6% to . Very strong liquidity and capital allocation flexibility — generated $57.9M operating cash flow, ended the year with $230.5M cash and no debt, and repurchased ~208,000 shares with $46.1M remaining under the buyback program.

Very strong liquidity and capital allocation flexibility — generated operating cash flow, ended the year with cash and no debt, and repurchased ~208,000 shares with remaining under the buyback program. Tariffs significantly pressured margins — IEEPA tariffs increased COGS by about $10M (roughly 150 bps for FY26 and ~180 bps in Q4), and ongoing tariff and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East) led the company to withhold fiscal 2027 guidance.

Tariffs significantly pressured margins — IEEPA tariffs increased COGS by about (roughly for FY26 and ~180 bps in Q4), and ongoing tariff and geopolitical uncertainty (Middle East) led the company to withhold fiscal 2027 guidance. Product and marketing momentum across owned and licensed brands helped growth — Movado wholesale sales grew >25% and Movado e?commerce grew 18%, with strong Gen Z and female engagement and a pipeline of new launches supporting both D2C and wholesale channels.

Movado Group Stock Down 2.9%

MOV traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $542.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.93. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOV. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

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More Movado Group News

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

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Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

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