Sidoti Weighs in on Koppers’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

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KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Koppers Price Performance

Koppers stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 374.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $94,357.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,170.69. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Koppers Company Profile

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Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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