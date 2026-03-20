Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bunzl Stock Down 2.4%

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunzl has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

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Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

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