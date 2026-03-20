Financial Contrast: TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) and TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Check-Cap and TransEnterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Check-Cap and TransEnterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.60 TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04

Check-Cap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransEnterix. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94%

Summary

Check-Cap beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check-Cap

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Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

About TransEnterix

(Get Free Report)

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

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